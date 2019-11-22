



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office has charged a 54-year-old man with attempted murder after he allegedly opened fire on police officers outside a SEPTA bus on Thursday. Walter Farrell was shot multiple times and wounded when officers returned fire.

He has since been released from the hospital.

Officer Donald Revill, 37, was shot in the forearm during the struggle and was briefly hospitalized before being released.

The DA’s office has charged Farrell with attempted murder, aggravated assault on law enforcement and other related charges.

During a news conference Thursday, police said officers were initially called to the scene for reports of a man with a gun. An officer who arrived at the location saw the armed suspect board the SEPTA Route 56 bus.

When another team of officers arrived at the intersection, they blocked the bus and confronted the suspect onboard.

Police say the suspect then pulled a gun, causing the two officers to retreat from the bus. The suspect followed and fired at the officers outside of the bus.

Police say the officers fired back and struck the suspect multiple times. Revill, a third officer who arrived at the scene, got in a struggle with the suspect when he sustained a gunshot wound to his forearm.

Farrell is being held without bail.

Philadelphia police are still investigating the incident.