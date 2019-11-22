PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two 17-year-old boys have been hospitalized after they were stabbed while riding the Broad Street Line subway in Olney, Philadelphia police say. The double stabbing happened on the Broad Street Line, near Broad Street and Fishers Lane, just before 9:15 a.m. Friday.
Police say one of the 17-year-old boys was stabbed in the left side of the abdomen and placed in stable condition and the other is in critical condition after being stabbed in an unknown part of the body.
The teens took the Broad Street Line to the Olney Transportation Center at Broad Street and Olney Avenue and walked themselves to Albert Einstein Hospital.
There is no word on any suspects or what may have led to the double stabbing.
SEPTA and Philadelphia police are investigating.
CBS3’s Alexandria Hoff contributed to this report.
