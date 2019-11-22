PHILADELPHIA (CBS) –A teenager was caught on surveillance camera kicking a dog outside of a Center City pizza joint. Those who work and live in the area say it’s part of an alarming trend of teens causing chaos.

Business owners say students from nearby charter schools are creating chaos in Center City.

In the past few months, some places have even put age restrictions on who can enter after some disturbing incidents were caught on camera.

This all took place on Nov. 2 around 6:30 p.m. in front of Giovani’s Bar and Grill on the 1500 block of Chestnut Street. Cashier Sarah Snyder was working.

“So a customer came in to get food and these kids were in here. They seemed nice, they seemed polite,” Snyder said.

But that all changed when the young kids followed the customer out the front door.

“Nine, 10, 12, 13 — they threw water on him,” Snyder said.

The customer appears to throw his drink back at the group and then this.

“They kicked his dog and then they ran off and stole his food,” Snyder said.

It’s not the first time the restaurant and other businesses between 15th and 16th Streets have had issues with kids and teens.

Just this week, police say a young man kicked a side mirror off a car. When the driver got out, the teen and at least three others, beat him.

“Right now, it’s out of control,” Michael Dixon said.

Dixon, who patronizes many of the businesses, says he wants to see stepped up patrols in the area.

“I think they just need a little more security around here,” Dixon said.

More security, and perhaps more respect.

“Other kids the same age, they come in and they’ll take our tips. They’ll steal tips from the jar,” Snyder said. They came in one day and stole someone’s pizza before we could get them out of the door. It’s all different kids doing the same things.”

Police have not made any arrests in the dog-kicking incident.