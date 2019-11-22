



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a big weekend in Philadelphia. We have the half-marathon and the 8K in the city on Saturday and the full marathon on Sunday. Plus the Eagles take on the Seahawks at home Sunday afternoon. So with thousands of people spending time outside, let’s get right to that weekend forecast.

Fortunately, it’s looking dry but cold for the half-marathon and 8K on Saturday. Runners and spectators will need to bundle up.

If you’re looking for some dry time to put up your outdoor Christmas decorations, Saturday morning and afternoon will be the best time to do it.

We will start off Saturday with some sunshine and then the clouds will gradually increase during the afternoon. So most of your Saturday looks dry and chilly with highs in the mid-40s. Rain will likely move in from southwest to northeast Saturday evening around dinnertime.

Rain will become steady Saturday night and could be heavy at times. Forecast models have much of the Delaware Valley picking up around an inch of rain, which is good because we need the rain. Philadelphia has only recorded 0.28 inches of rain for the entire month of November, so we could use a good soaking.

Things could get tricky up in the Poconos Saturday night as temperatures drop to around the freezing mark. Rain could mix with sleet and freezing rain for a few hours late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. Little to no accumulation is expected. However, watch out for slick spots if you’re driving in the Poconos late Saturday into early Sunday.

Rain will continue into Sunday morning as temperatures start off in the 30s. It’s looking damp and raw for the start of the full marathon on Sunday, but conditions should improve during the race.

Showers should start to taper off by the late morning hours for most locations. However, a few light rain showers could linger into the early afternoon for some as we get on the backside of the storm system.

Eagles forecast looks like this …

If you’re tailgating early in the morning, you will need the rain gear. I think most of the rain will taper off by kickoff, but we can’t rule out a shower or two at that time. Temperatures will be in the 40s, but the breeze will make it feel even colder.

By the end of the game, we may see a few peeks of sunshine as highs climb into the upper 40s.

