PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are looking for a suspect in a violent attempted robbery inside a Kensington restaurant. Surveillance video captured the incident at Casa De Buen Gusto on the 600 block of East Allegheny Avenue on Wednesday.
In the video, you can see the suspect approach a female employee who is behind the counter.
When the suspect reaches for the register, the employee fights back and a struggle begins.
After several minutes, the suspect took off and police say he got away with nothing.
If you have any information about the suspect, call police.
