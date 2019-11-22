PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police have released the picture of a suspect wanted for opening fire on an off-duty officer trying to break up a fight outside a West Philadelphia bar. The off-duty officer was not injured in the shooting that happened Wednesday around 1:30 a.m.
Police say the off-duty officer stepped in to break up a bar fight outside The Bar(n), located on the 4900 block of Catharine Street, when one of the men involved fired at least six shots at him.
The officer managed to drive away and call 911 but the shooter fled the scene.
His personal car was hit twice but he and a female passenger were not hurt. The man the officer saved suffered some bruises but is expected to be OK.
The suspect is described as a black male with a medium build, wearing a dark-colored hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, dark-colored shoes and he also had several rings on his fingers.
If you have any information about this suspect, call police at 215-686-3183/3184.
