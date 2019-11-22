PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are reportedly interested in adding another former New York Yankee into the fold. The Phillies are pursuing shortstop Didi Gregorius in free agency, according to MLB Network’s Jon Morosi.

The Phillies would then either trade Jean Segura or move him to another position, Morosi says.

Sources: #Phillies pursuing Didi Gregorius in free agency, as I reported on @MLBNetwork today, with the idea that Jean Segura would move to a different position or be traded. Joe Girardi managed Didi in New York, of course. @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 22, 2019

Phillies manager Joe Girardi managed Gregorius for three seasons in New York.

The 29-year-old Gregorius spent the past five seasons with the Yankees, slugging 97 homers and 360 RBI in 660 games.

Last season, he hit .238/.276/.441 with 16 home runs and 61 RBI in 82 games with the Yankees. He missed the first two months of the season while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

While playing under Girardi, Gregorius hit 54 homers and 213 RBI while hitting .276/.313/.432 in three seasons.

The Yankees did not make a qualifying offer for Gregorius, which means any team that signs him would not have to forfeit a draft pick.

Segura, 29, hit .280/.323./.420 with 12 homers and 60 RBI in 144 games last season, his first with the Phillies.

If the Phillies were to move Segura to another position, second base seems like the most likely scenario. Scott Kingery then could play either third base or center field depending on how the rest of the offseason shakes out.

The hot stove is heating up. Grab your phones, it certainly will be another busy offseason for the Phils.