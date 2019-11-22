Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — From the Miracle on 13th Street to checking out how your neighbors decorated their houses and lawns, nothing beats jumping in your car and driving around to see Christmas lights during the holiday season. And luckily for Delaware Valley residents, there are plenty of places to visit in the Philadelphia area.
CBS3 put together a list of must-see holiday light shows across our region.
- The Miracle on 13th Street — Located in the heart of South Philadelphia, the 1600 block of South 13th Street is well-known for the way residents decorate the front of their houses during the holiday season. The light show begins the Saturday after Thanksgiving and will be available daily from 5 p.m. to 12 a.m. through New Year’s Day. If you are interested in walking down the block to admire the lights, it’s recommended you use public transportation because parking in the area is extremely limited.
- Peddler’s Village — Peddler’s Village is located in Bucks County and offers shopping, dining, and most importantly — 1 million bright lights. There is also plenty of holiday events for the family to enjoy. For hours and a list of holiday events, click here.
- A Longwood Christmas at Longwood Gardens — Longwood Gardens in Kennett Square, Pennsylvania is transformed into a Christmas wonderland. Visitors can walk through the transformed observatory and enjoy more than 500,000 lights along with a fountain show. The holiday spectacular is open Nov. 22 through Jan. 5. For tickets and more information, click here.
- Wild Lights at Elmwood Park Zoo — The Elmwood Park Zoo in Norristown, Pennsylvania is celebrating the holiday season by decorating the zoo with millions of lights. Guests can walk through Snowflake Central and Rainbow Runway. They can also watch a giant video located in the giraffe yard or gaze at the custom decorations in the Wonder Way Christmas Tree. For tickets, click here.
- LumiNature at the Philadelphia Zoo — Open for its first season, the Philadelphia Zoo has been transformed into LumiNature to take visitors on a magical journey into a winter wonderland. It’s open from Nov. 20 through Jan. 5 from 4:30 p.m. through 10 p.m. For tickets, click here.
- Franklin Square Holiday Festival — Franklin Square should definitely be a stop on your list this holiday season. The free light show offers more than 80,000 sparkling lights with holiday sound tracks consuming the park and some special appearances from the Philly POPS. Alternating shows run every 30 minutes from 4:30 p.m. to 8 p.m., Sunday through Thursday and 4:30 p.m. through 9 p.m., Friday and Saturday. The Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show presented by PECO runs through Dec. 31. Note: there will be no light shows on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day.
- Shady Brook Farm — Located in Bucks County, Shady Brook Farm is celebrating its 25th Annual Holiday Light Show. Visitors will experience more than 3 million lights across acres of Shady Brook’s farmland. You can drive through the two-mile trail or take an open air wagon ride, and warm up with a cup of hot chocolate and make s’mores by a bonfire once you’re finished. Click here to buy tickets.
- The Comcast Holiday Spectacular & Market — Stop by the Comcast Holiday Spectacular at the Comcast Center in Philadelphia to get yourself in the holiday spirit. The magically experience includes a light show at the top of every hour from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. beginning Nov. 28 through Jan. 1, visits from Santa Claus, seasonal performances, and shopping much more. For more information, click here.
- Macy’s Christmas Light Show — A Philadelphia tradition, the Macy’s housed in the historic Wanamaker building has been entertaining visitors with their holiday window displays since the early 1870s. The Grand Court Spectacle of Lights and Music runs from Nov. 29 through Dec. 31 and showtimes are 10 a.m., 12 p.m., 2 p.m., 4 p.m., 6 p.m., and 8 p.m. While visiting, make sure you check out the Macy’s Dickens Christmas Village located on the Third Floor Holiday Lane. For more details, click here.
- Smedley Street Christmas Light Spectacular — If you’re looking to jump in the car with the family and explore the neighborhood lights, Smedley Street is the perfect place to go. The 2700 block of Smedley Street is known as the Christmas Street in South Philadelphia. It’s located between 16th and 17 Streets and Moyamensing and Oregon Avenues.
11. Greeby Street — Another place to visit on your trip around the neighborhoods is the 4200 block of Greeby Street in Northeast Philadelphia. Each year the block gets bigger and brighter.
