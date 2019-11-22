



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Twenty-nine-year-old Maurice Hudson is finally home from prison after he was sent away for failing to pay court fees. Hudson couldn’t afford to pay the fees, and that meant time behind bars.

“I’m just happy to be home. I haven’t seen my kids yet. I’m just excited to get back home to my family,” Hudson said.

Hudson shared his heartfelt gratitude just two hours after he was released from prison. Hudson spent nearly a year in the State Correctional Institution for failure to pay $1,941 in probation fines.

“We had a tragedy where a young father who’s been out of trouble for 10 years, who’s been doing the right thing by his family, who was unable to pay a $1,900 fine and fee and wound up being sent to prison,” Reform Alliance’s Van Jones said.

Hudson’s case captured the attention of the Reform Alliance, an organization led by Jones, Philadelphia 76ers partner Michael Rubin and rapper Meek Mill.

The alliance, which was spawned by Meek Mill’s own legal battle with the probation system, is continuing the fight for reform for people like Hudson.

“Nobody should be in jail because they’re poor. Poverty isn’t a crime,” said Cheryl Brooks, Hudson’s attorney. “The probation system needs to be reformed.”

After several appeals by the public defender’s office, the state Supreme Court ordered the release of Hudson just before the holidays.

Hudson was initially sentenced to a one-and-a-half to three-year sentence.

“Finally, the Supreme Court has said those words egregious. It’s in their order. This is an egregious error,” Brooks said.

State Rep. Jordan Harris is pushing a bipartisan bill in the House Judiciary Committee that would change the laws surrounding cases where people can’t afford to pay fines.

“It is why we need to pass 1555 because we are wasting taxpayer dollars, but most importantly, we’re wasting human capital in prison because people can’t afford to pay,” Harris said.

Hudson is out on bail while the appeals process continues to play out in his case.

Hudson returned home Friday, where he will continue to take care of his two special needs children.

Meanwhile, Rubin paid Hudson’s $1,900 court fees.