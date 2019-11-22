Comments
WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. (CBS) — At Williamstown High School, the forensics and mock trial club will spend months prepping like real-life lawyers for a mock trial competition that will be called to the courtroom in January. Sponsored by the New Jersey Bar Foundation, each team will have to raise the bar on their performance of the roles they’re required to play.
Each year the trials alternate. This year, it’s a criminal mock trial.
The verdict that comes January will be served by those who practice the law in real life.
Watch the video above for more on Williamstown High School’s forensics and mock trial club.
You must log in to post a comment.