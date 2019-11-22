  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Two Phillies favorites, former managers Larry Bowa and Charlie Manuel spent the overnight hours joining the Covenant House “Sleep Out.”

It ended at the Friends Center early Friday morning.

People in boxes and sleeping bags raised money for Covenant House Pennsylvania.

The goal was half a million dollars.

Covenant house gives homeless young people shelter, education, and job training.

