DOVER, Del. (CBS) — There’s a health alert in Kent County, Delaware. Health officials say about 200 people may have been exposed to tuberculosis at Bayhealth Hospital in Dover.
The possible exposure happened between February and August of this year, but they didn’t say how the bacteria spread.
The Delaware Department of Health says no current patients are at risk and the risk to the general public is minimal.
You will get a letter if you may have been exposed.
