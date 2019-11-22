Comments
ATCO, N.J. (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for holiday photographs and one family photo session in South Jersey is going viral after an unexpected guest appearance. The Grinch, wearing an uncharacteristic “I heart Christmas” sweater, was apparently too much for two children to handle.
A slow-motion video shows the two children jumping from their seats and running away once the Grinch pops out from behind Christmas trees.
The Camden County woman who posted the posted the video says her kids were actually looking forward to meeting the Grinch.
