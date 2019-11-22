



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — There’s new life at some old Philadelphia fire engine companies. Four are returning to service after being shut down for more than a decade because of the recession.

One of them is already up and running. That’s Engine 8 at 4th and Arch Streets in Old City.

This is the first time in the fire department’s nearly 150-year history that any decommissioned company has ever been restored.

“There’s a need for more fire trucks covering this area,” Philly resident Tony Marra said.

From Ladder 5 at Fitzwater and Broad Streets in South Philadelphia to the medics from the firehouse at 4th and Arch Streets in Old City, crews and neighborhoods will soon benefit from the Philadelphia Fire Department reopening four engine companies across the city.

The move is expected to cut down on response times to emergency medical and fire calls.

“It makes me feel much safer,” resident Abby Levi said.

The new engine companies differ from the ladders because they carry hoses and water to be able to quickly put out fires.

The four companies, which had been in service since the 1800s, were among seven that were deactivated in January 2009 due to budget cuts during the recession.

“They all coming back to give additional coverage to our citizens in Philadelphia,” said Philadelphia Fire Department Capt. Derek Bowmer.

There have been 32 fire-related deaths so far this year in the city.

The reopened engine companies will be in Old City, Frankford, South Philly and Roxborough.

FEMA awarded the city with a grant of $16.6 million. That money also helped hire 121 EMT-certified firefighters to help run the trucks.

On Friday, inside Engine 8 Ladder 2 station in Old City, Commissioner Adam Thiel and Mayor Jim Kenney held a reopening ceremony.

For Levi and her 2-year-old son Jordan, who live nearby and frequent the firehouse, the engine company coming back means a lot.

“Really grateful to the firefighters and excited to have another truck for him to climb on and see,” Levi said.

The fire department hopes to restore the remaining three engine companies.

The four companies that are already restored will roll out Saturday starting at 8 a.m.