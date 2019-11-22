BREAKING:Man Charged With Attempted Murder After Philadelphia Police Officer Wounded In Shooting Outside SEPTA Bus
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify three young suspects in connection to two thefts in Center City. In October, the suspects were caught on surveillance video taking a bike from the 500 block of South Street.

3 Young Suspects Wanted For Thefts In Center City

They returned to the same area earlier this month and allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman and then took her cellphone.

If you recognize any of the individuals, you’re asked to contact police.

