3 Young Suspects Wanted For Thefts In Center City

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are looking to identify three young suspects in connection to two thefts in Center City. In October, the suspects were caught on surveillance video taking a bike from the 500 block of South Street.
They returned to the same area earlier this month and allegedly attacked a 30-year-old woman and then took her cellphone.
If you recognize any of the individuals, you’re asked to contact police.
