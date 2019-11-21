EXCLUSIVE:2 High School Students Want Justice After Being Attacked Walking Home From School Last Month

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two teenagers and their parents want justice after they say the students were attacked on their way home from school. The attack happened late last month as the teens were walking to the El in North Philadelphia.

The alleged attacker was arrested and the girls’ parents say the teen is due in court on Friday.

The victims suffered a broken nose and a concussion.

“It’s so hard for me to process because I just don’t understand,” victim Abigail Croge said. “There was not a reason.”

Two 16-year-old girls were attacked on their way home from school and it was all caught on camera.

Abigail and Brigid Curry say they were hit while on their way home on Oct. 24. They’re both sophomores at Little Flower Catholic High School.

“It’s terrifying. You never know who you’re going to be around and you never know what you can even do about it,” Brigid said.

They say they take a bus everyday from school to the Erie-Torresdale station without problems. But on Oct. 24, they were taunted on the bus and then attacked when they got off at the intersection of Kensington, Erie and O Streets.

“They were just being snippy and rude and obnoxious,” Brigid said.

“They were looking for a fight,” Abigail said.

The girls also say they believe they were attacked because of their Catholic school uniforms.

Their apparent attacker told them she went to Edison High School. They say they had never seen the girl before.

“I’m furious. The thing is living in a city, we kind of take a lot of things and push it aside and when it’s your child, it’s a little bit different,” said Kirsten Flanagan, Abigail’s mother.

Flanagan says the most serious charge of aggravated assault was downgraded to making terroristic threats and simple assault.

The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office couldn’t confirm the information because the apparent attacker is a minor.

“It wasn’t so much about the physical pain that she inflicted, it’s more about the mental thing,” Abigail said. “I already have anxiety. I’ve struggled with anxiety for years and this situation made it 10 times worse.”