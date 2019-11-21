PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — ‘Tis the season for special celebrations. In this week’s Taste With Tori, Vittoria Woodill takes us to a place that sits high above the city of Philadelphia. With a menu created by a world-renowned chef, the Philadelphia Four Seasons is one of the city’s most luxurious places for fine dining.
If you crave an eye-opening escape, in less than 60 seconds and 1,121 feet above the ground, the new Four Seasons Hotel in Philadelphia will whisk you into the clouds.
A slice of heaven welcomes you with a bounty of floral faces into the 60th floor which makes you feel like you are sitting inside of the princess cut diamond. You will never want to come down unless it is just a few steps into Jean-Georges.
Watch the video to see this week’s Taste With Tori.
