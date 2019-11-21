EXCLUSIVE:2 High School Students Want Justice After Being Attacked Walking Home From School Last Month
By Kimberly Davis
Lcoal, Local TV, Norwood cancer cluster, Norwood news


NORWOOD, Pa. (CBS) — The Environmental Protection Agency says preliminary soil tests show a landfill in Norwood does not pose a health risk to the community. The announcement comes after residents were worried about a potential cancer cluster caused by a former landfill in the area.

It was a packed house at the Norwood fire hall as EPA officials announced their findings.

The EPA initiated a site assessment to determine if there is a risk posed to the community’s health and environment by dangerous substances at or near the former landfill and if action needs to be taken.

Residents believe the spike in autoimmune illnesses and cancers is linked to whatever is buried in the old abandoned landfill.

EXCLUSIVE: Norwood Residents Share Heartbreaking Stories Of Loss As EPA Investigates Possible Cancer Cluster

The map below shows cases of cancer in blue and cases of multiple sclerosis in red.

Credit: Norwoodlandfill.com

Neighbors say, for decades, the area near the ball fields was a toxic dumpsite.

