Comments
UPPER DARBY, Pa. (CBS) — Police are searching for missing 83-year-old Wilfred Simms, who was last seen by family on April 1, 2014, in Upper Darby. Police say Simms has been known to frequent Upper Darby and Philadelphia.
Police say Simms has been known to lose contact with his family for extended periods of time but would eventually reach out to family.
Simms’ family reported him as missing in February 2019.
Police describe Simms as a 6-foot-tall black male with a bald head, weighing 190 pounds.
An investigation revealed there has been no confirmed activity on information regarding Simms since 2016.
If you have any information on Simms’ whereabouts, call police.
You must log in to post a comment.