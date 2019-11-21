Comments
GLASSBORO, N.J. (CBS) — Glassboro police say a Rowan University student was caught spying on female students. Police say they found Mitchell Merkowsky on the fourth floor of a parking garage on Nov. 6.
Police say Merkowsky had a pair of binoculars and was looking through dorm windows.
Police also learned Merkowsky had been recording students on campus and in the downtown area.
Merkowsky was charged with invasion of privacy and other related charges.
He was taken into custody without incident and is being held at Salem County Jail.
