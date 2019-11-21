TUCKERTON BOROUGH, N.J. (CBS) — Police say a man was taken into custody after he opened fire on a Tuckerton police officer during a traffic stop on Thursday morning. A manhunt for the armed and dangerous suspect followed throughout the day.

Authorities say around 10:20 a.m., an officer tried to pull over a man near Route 9 and North Green Lane and ended up exchanging gunfire.

Police say the officer was not hurt but the shooter ran away in the area of North Green and 3rd Avenue.

Authorities captured an image of the suspect who looks like he’s on an adult-size tricycle that he may have stolen.

Schools in Tuckerton and Little Egg Harbor Township were placed on lockdown for several hours as SWAT and numerous police agencies searched for the suspect.

Shirley Leek says she got a call from a relative with ties to the police department.

“Stay in your house and keep the door locked and she told me what was going on,” Leek said.

Eyewitness Brian Overton said it was “scary” seeing the gun exchange between the officer and the suspect.

“The policeman said to the driver, ‘Put your hands on the hood of the car.’ He said it three times and then I heard gunshots, but I was behind a pickup truck,” Overton said. “I didn’t see it but I heard it, so I dropped to the ground at that point and I heard the gunshots come from the direction of 3rd Avenue. And then I saw the policeman return gunshots.”

CBS3’s Cleve Bryan contributed to this report.