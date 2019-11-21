Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted on the 5600 block of Hunter Street just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.
Police arrived to find a man shot multiple times in his torso.
Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The search is on for a suspect and a motive.
