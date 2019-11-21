  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Detectives are investigating a deadly shooting in the Overbrook section of Philadelphia. Gunfire erupted on the 5600 block of Hunter Street just before 3:30 a.m. Thursday.

Police arrived to find a man shot multiple times in his torso.

Medics rushed him to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The search is on for a suspect and a motive.

Comments