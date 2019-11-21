Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a group of suspects who attacked and robbed a 15-year old boy in Philadelphia. The incident happened on Nov. 11 around 1:40 p.m. on the 1800 block of Christian Street.
The suspects ran behind the victim and allegedly attacked the teen just out of camera view and took the victim’s belongings.
The suspects then fled the area heading north on 18th Street and were last seen heading south on 17th Street from Webster Street.
If you have any information on this incident, contact Philadelphia police at 215-686-3013/3014.
You must log in to post a comment.