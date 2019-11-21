



PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two longtime Philadelphia police officers and a SEPTA employee have been arrested, prosecutors say. The Philadelphia District Attorney’s Office on Thursday announced the arrests of officers 48-year-old Nathaniel Williams and 47-year-old Charles Myers following two separate incidents.

According to prosecutors, Williams was arrested in connection to an incident involving a relative — Edward Williams, who works for SEPTA.

Prosecutors say Edward Williams stalked and harassed a woman. He was charged with unsworn falsification to authorities and obstruction administration of law or other governmental function.

Nathaniel Williams has been charged with tampering with public records or information, unsworn falsification to authorities, tampering with or fabricating physical evidence and obstruction administration of law or other governmental function.

He’s been with Philadelphia police for 26 years and most recently was assigned to the department’s homicide unit,

Myers has been charged with perjury, tampering with records and unsworn falsification. He’s been with the department for 20 years, most recently working with the narcotics field unit.

Prosecutors say Myers’ arrest stems from a March 24, 2017, incident in which two people were arrested after a search at a gas station at 7000 Caster Ave. His testimony on May 16, 2017, was disproven by video evidence and the charges against the two defendants eventually were dropped.

“It is never a good day when public employees are charged with breaking the law,” District Attorney Larry Krasner said in a statement. “And when public officials are alleged to have abused their power for personal advantage or gratification, it is insulting to the overwhelming majority of public employees who do their jobs with integrity and decency, and who in some cases put themselves in harm’s way to protect the rest of us. My office will continue to investigate corruption and crime with neither fear nor favor.”

Both Williams and Myers have been suspended for 30 days with the intent for dismissal.