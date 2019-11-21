PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A bum knee and a burner account — it’s safe to say Thursday was an odd one for Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Nelson Agholor. It has been a rough season for Agholor. He’s heard the critics loud and clear on social media, and he says he’s done with it.

Agholor has been trying to keep it positive on Instagram, but the negativity about his on-the-field struggles was enough to shut it down.

“Social media, it’s a place where you can influence for the positive. But once the energy isn’t helpful, there’s no need for it,” he said.

There was even speculation that Agholor had a burner account after Eagles fans noticed all the tweets were very supportive of the receiver.

Agholor strongly denied the burner account.

“I just want to know, which one of you, my friends that are here with the media, are going to go on your Twitter handle and say, ‘All right, stop playing with Nelson, it wasn’t him,'” Agholor said.

Statistically, Agholor is having his worst season since 2016. But now he’s just trying to stay focused.

“The noise isn’t in this building. You need to stay in this building, keep your head down, work here, trust the people here, the coaches, your teammates and go from there,” Agholor said.

Agholor missed his second straight practice because of a knee injury. His status for Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks is up in the air.

“Day to day. Honestly, I felt a lot better today than I did yesterday. I hope that’s trending in the right direction,” he said.

Agholor hopes to be back at practice on Friday.