SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — The Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office says a 27-year-old woman stabbed her elderly parents and then herself in a double murder-suicide. The bodies of Robert McIntyre and Sheila Dolan, both 71, and their daughter, 27-year-old Julia McIntyre, were discovered Monday evening during a wellness check inside their Springfield Township home.
The DA’s office says Robert McIntyre died from stab wounds to the neck and “blunt impact injury” to his head, while Dolan suffered an “incised wound” to her neck and blunt impact injuries to her head.
Julia McIntyre died by stabbing herself in the neck.
Police say a dog was found alive and unharmed inside the home. It’s now in the care of family.
A motive for the double murder-suicide has not been given.
You must log in to post a comment.