Man Fighting For His Life After At Least 40 Shots Fired Into Car In Cobbs Creek

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 24-year-old man is fighting for his life after at least 40 shots were fired into his car. It happened just after 10 p.m. Wednesday night on the 5200 block of Webster Street in Cobbs Creek.
Police say the victim was found shot multiple times in the driver seat of a Chevy Impala that was parked. Police rushed him to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.
Based on ballistic evidence, police believe there were two shooters.
Investigators say at least 20 of the spent shell casings appear to be from a rifle and the other 20 appear to be from a handgun.
Police have not made any arrests.
