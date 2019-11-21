PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Philadelphia police officer was injured in an officer-involved shooting in the Wissinoming section of the city, sources say. The shooting happened at Torresdale Avenue and Howell Street, around 10 a.m.

Sources say the officer suffered a graze wound. No other injuries were reported.

Witnesses tell Eyewitness News a gun battle ensued between two suspects aboard a SEPTA bus and officers who stopped the bus.

People riding this SEPTA bus by Torresdale Ave. and Howell St. say a gun battle ensued between two suspects onboard and officers who had stopped the bus @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/OtYv5q1N9x — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 21, 2019

“We were riding the bus on the 56th today, as you can see, and they [the suspects] had guns. The bus driver was… saying where we were going but he had put on a message saying that there were two people with guns on the bus, everybody be calm,” a 19-year-old passenger who was on the bus tells Eyewitness News. “The cops showed up and they proceeded to draw out their weapons and they started firing at the officers. The suspects got shot and one got slammed to the ground and they proceeded to be put in the back of the cop car. Everything was situated, everybody is getting processed at this moment right now and they told us everything is going to be fine and everything is OK. I’m not going to lie, I feared for my life but it was just a stressful moment.”

This 19-year-old man was on the SEPTA bus before the gunfire erupted @CBSPhilly https://t.co/dP7WeJ1hZY pic.twitter.com/16AUnk1ZY1 — Matt Petrillo (@MattPetrillo) November 21, 2019

Police are expected to give an update on the incident shortly.

No further information is available at this time.

