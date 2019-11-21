



CAMDEN, N.J. (CBS) — The family of 10-year-old Micah Tennant is speaking out for the first time since the boy died after being shot at a high school football game in Pleasantville last Friday. Micah was remembered at an event designed to help children grieve on Thursday night.

The event was organized by Saving Grace Ministries, which helps youth dealing with trauma. They organized it weeks ago, but Thursday, they honored Micah.

The evening ended with a balloon release for Micah.

Micah died Wednesday after being shot last Friday at a Pleasantville High School football game against Camden. Micah’s cousin Jasmine Moore says he is sorely missed.

“I watched videos that my cousin was posting online today and just remembering how he was literally the life of the party,” Moore said.

The night began with food and fun — face painting, games and dancing. It was all part of Saving Grace Ministries’ Children’s Grief Awareness Day.

“Our plan is to help the children get through it because usually when the funeral is over and the music stops, nobody really goes back to visit the children,” Nyzia Easterling said.

Easterling, who helped organize the event, says that unfortunately, Micah’s family shares a loss with so many others throughout Camden and New Jersey. When violence or death plagues a family, the children are often the most hurt.

“Trauma healing is very important because if you don’t get to the root of the issue, they fester all the anger and the fear,” Easterling said.

So Easterling’s organization helps mentor youth dealing with trauma.

In the latest act of violence, they’re hoping Micah’s senseless death does not cripple those that knew him the best.

“They always, always come out for people that are experiencing trauma, grief, loss, whatever the case may be — they’re always there to help,” Moore said.

In the 11 years since Saving Grace Ministries has been in place, the organizer says they’ve helped more than 600 families.