Postpartum Depression Resources:

Up to 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression – a serious mood disorder that can affect the ability for the mother to take care of herself or her baby, according to the American Psychological Association. Symptoms may include anxiety or panic attacks, feeling worthless and excessive mood swings.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: symptoms, risk factors, treatment

American Psychological Association information

Postpartum Support International resources and support groups 

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline

The Children’s Advocacy Project of Philadelphia resources 

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Women’s Behavioral Wellness patient services

Comments