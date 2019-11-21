Comments
Postpartum Depression Resources:
Postpartum Depression Resources:
Up to 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression – a serious mood disorder that can affect the ability for the mother to take care of herself or her baby, according to the American Psychological Association. Symptoms may include anxiety or panic attacks, feeling worthless and excessive mood swings.
Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: symptoms, risk factors, treatment
American Psychological Association information
Postpartum Support International resources and support groups
Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline
The Children’s Advocacy Project of Philadelphia resources
The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Women’s Behavioral Wellness patient services
You must log in to post a comment.