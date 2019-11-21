  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    12:37 AMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    01:37 AMComics Unleashed
    02:07 AMEyewitness News at 11pm
    02:37 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
By Vittoria Woodill


Watch the video for Fabiana Ferranini’s story.

Postpartum Depression Resources:

Up to 1 in 7 women experience postpartum depression – a serious mood disorder that can affect the ability for the mother to take care of herself or her baby, according to the American Psychological Association. Symptoms may include anxiety or panic attacks, feeling worthless and excessive mood swings.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention: symptoms, risk factors, treatment

American Psychological Association information

Postpartum Support International resources and support groups 

Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration National Helpline

The Children’s Advocacy Project of Philadelphia resources 

The Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania Women’s Behavioral Wellness patient services

Vittoria Woodill

Comments