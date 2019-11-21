MARLTON, N.J. (CBS) — A man has been arrested after Evesham Township police say he brought a loaded handgun into a movie theater. The incident happened around 10:20 p.m. at the AMC Marlton 8 theater, located on Route 73, on Monday.
Police on Thursday announced the arrest of 23-year-old Dennix Alicea. He has been charged with possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose.
Police say an AMC employee alerted authorities after a couple was acting suspiciously while the man appeared to have a gun in his waistband.
Upon arrival, police arrested Alicea, who had a loaded .40-caliber handgun on him. A search of his vehicle found two stun guns and pepper spray.
Suehaley Otero, 30, was charged with fourth degree possession of stun guns and pepper spray and released on her own recognizance.
