MILTON, Del. (CBS/AP) — A Delaware woman is accused of trapping children in her home and physically abusing them with a high heel shoe, baseball bat and belts. Delaware State Police announced that 35-year-old Christine R. Morris has been arrested on multiple counts of child abuse and related charges.
State Police say a 12-year-old girl with “significant” facial injuries escaped Morris’ home on Nov. 14. A State Police statement says the girl’s father took her to a hospital, where authorities were called and told she had been held captive.
Police say Morris also allegedly handcuffed the girl at one point and threatened to kill her. Authorities then found a 14-year-old boy and 4-year-old girl in the home, where the windows were frosted and couldn’t be opened.
They also were hospitalized, and the mother was jailed on charges including child abuse and unlawful imprisonment. It’s unclear if she has a lawyer.
