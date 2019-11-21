Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A car fire on Roosevelt Boulevard in Philadelphia is causing a traffic headache during the Thursday evening rush hour.
Traffic fully stopped for this car fire on the Roosevelt Blvd SB between Ridge Ave and I-76. @TotalTrafficPHL #traffic @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/POdX2z2vAr
— Jacqueline Jewell (@trafficqueen_) November 21, 2019
The car fire is on the southbound side between Ridge Avenue and the Schuylkill Expressway.
Firefighters are on the scene hosing down hot spots.
There’s no word on any injuries.
