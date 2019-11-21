PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, sometimes it pays to get your butt kicked. And CBS3 knows just the place that’ll whip you into shape before you whip those potatoes.

We sent Pat Gallen and Chandler Lutz to check out Philadelphia’s newest workout hot spot, the Red Room at Barry’s Bootcamp.

The world-famous Barry’s Bootcamp is now open in Center City.

That look when you hit the Red Room at Barry’s Boot Camp. It was an a$$ kicking. 630am @CBSPhilly pic.twitter.com/TRtFzS83ic — Pat Gallen (@PatGallenCBS3) November 21, 2019

“We are a high-intensity interval training program,” said Community Marketing Manager Susannah Greenwood. “So you’ll experience a 50 minute class divided up between treadmill workouts where you’ll do interval training and then you’ll switch to the floor where we do strength training with weights, resistance bands, all that good stuff.”

Barry’s Bootcamp manager Alex Amati believes the magic that happens during the boot camp is what separates Barry’s from competitors.

A lot happening this morning on @CBSPhilly! Watch as I give #3Cheers to a health center making a difference in a place that needs them & @PatGallenCBS3 and I take on the Red Room!🤗 pic.twitter.com/f5O7yEYgO7 — Chandler Lutz (@ChandlerCBS3) November 21, 2019

“Honestly, it’s the magic that happens within the Red Room. It brings a different level of energy when you’ve got the loud music, the multiple workouts going on at one time,” said Amati.

Watch the video above to see Pat Gallen and Chandler Lutz battle through 50 minutes of Barry’s Bootcamp.