  • CBS 3On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMThe Doctors
    10:00 AMLet's Make a Deal
    11:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    12:00 PMEyewitness News at Noon
    View All Programs
By Pat Gallen
Filed Under:Barry's Bootcamp, Local TV, Philadelphia News

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As you prepare for Thanksgiving dinner, sometimes it pays to get your butt kicked. And CBS3 knows just the place that’ll whip you into shape before you whip those potatoes.

We sent Pat Gallen and Chandler Lutz to check out Philadelphia’s newest workout hot spot, the Red Room at Barry’s Bootcamp.

The world-famous Barry’s Bootcamp is now open in Center City.

“We are a high-intensity interval training program,” said Community Marketing Manager Susannah Greenwood. “So you’ll experience a 50 minute class divided up between treadmill workouts where you’ll do interval training and then you’ll switch to the floor where we do strength training with weights, resistance bands, all that good stuff.”

Barry’s Bootcamp manager Alex Amati believes the magic that happens during the boot camp is what separates Barry’s from competitors.

“Honestly, it’s the magic that happens within the Red Room. It brings a different level of energy when you’ve got the loud music, the multiple workouts going on at one time,” said Amati.

Watch the video above to see Pat Gallen and Chandler Lutz battle through 50 minutes of Barry’s Bootcamp. 

Comments