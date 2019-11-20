Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles host the 8-2 Seahawks on Sunday. The Birds are 5-5 and they hope history will repeat itself.
Head coach Doug Pederson is counting on the team’s past success to turn around this season.
Injured Eagles Alshon Jeffery, Jordan Howard and Nigel Bradham were all back at practice in a limited capacity Wednesday.
“I think last year we were 4-6 last year at this time. We made a push and got ourselves into the postseason — we did need some help at the end of the year, obviously but we still made that run,” Pederson said. “We feel like we have to control what we can control.”
Watch the video above for more.
