



The holidays are right around the corner, and if you've got little ones at home, you'll want to hear this: A watchdog group has released its annual list of the top ten worst toys.

World Against Toys Causing Harm or W.A.T.C.H. says many of the toys on its list present choking hazards. They say some of the toys can cause eye injuries, while others have inadequate warning labels.

W.A.T.C.H. says in some cases the dangerous toys could even cause death.

“Deaths and injuries over the years because so-called toys like this have been mistaken for the real thing,” W.A.T.C.H. Director James Swartz said.

“The last thing we want is for children to come here as a result of accidents associated with these toys,” Franciscan Children’s Hospital CEO John Nash said.

Here is the list of the 10 worst toys:

The Nerf Ultra One Gun Spike The Fine Motor Hedgehog Bunchems Bunch’N Build The Yeti Teddy Bear Nickelodeon Frozen Treats Slime Anstoy Electronic Toy Gun Diecast School Bus The Pogo Trick Board The Power Rangers Electronic Cheetah Claw The Viga Pull Along Caterpillar

The group also says if you buy a toy online, remember you don’t get to inspect it ahead of time.

