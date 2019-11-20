PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Bad news, travelers. Philadelphia International Airport is one of the most expensive airports in the country, according to a report by travel site The Points Guy.
Philadelphia’s airport was ranked the eighth-most expensive in the country. And if you were looking to save a bit by heading up to Newark, New Jersey, you’ll want to think again.
Newark Liberty International Airport was ranked the most expensive in the entire country, followed by John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York City and Washington Dulles International in Dulles, Virginia.
The report took into account the average price of domestic airfare, baggage-cart rentals, parking fees, how much an Uber to the airport costs from the city’s center and the price of coffee at an airport Starbucks.
The most affordable airports were McCarran International in Las Vegas, Orlando International and Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International.
Check out the full rankings here.
