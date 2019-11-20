Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are asking for the public’s help identifying a suspect who they say robbed a woman at knifepoint in Northeast Philadelphia. This happened along the 2000 block of Cottman Avenue, around 11 a.m. on Nov. 8.
According to police, a 58-year-old woman was walking west on Cottman Avenue when she was approached by a suspect who pointed a knife at her and demanded money.
After taking the victim’s money and keys, the suspect fled the scene and was last seen heading south in the driveways of Lynford and Large Streets.
Surveillance videos captured the incident and the suspect as he fled the scene.
If you have any information on this incident, Philadelphia police want to hear from you.
