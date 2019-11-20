By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Local, Local TV, Philadelphia News


PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was stabbed overnight in Center City. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on South 24th Street, between Ludlow and Ranstead Streets.

Police were initially called to the scene for reports of a shooting, but when they showed up, they found the victim stabbed in the stomach.

Police: 19-Year-Old Man Stabbed In Stomach In Center City

Police rushed the victim to the hospital. He is expected to recover.

Investigators are trying to determine a motive.

Police have not made any arrests.

Comments