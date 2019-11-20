Police: 19-Year-Old Man Stabbed In Stomach In Center City

Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A 19-year-old man was stabbed overnight in Center City. It happened around 4:45 a.m. Wednesday on South 24th Street, between Ludlow and Ranstead Streets.
Police were initially called to the scene for reports of a shooting, but when they showed up, they found the victim stabbed in the stomach.
Police rushed the victim to the hospital. He is expected to recover.
Investigators are trying to determine a motive.
Police have not made any arrests.
