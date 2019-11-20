Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police say the William L. Sayre High School has been evacuated after multiple threats were made. The school at 5800 Walnut St. in West Philadelphia went into lockdown at 10:45 a.m. before it was evacuated.
Police say multiple threats have been made to the school.
The students are being evacuated to Andrew Hamilton School at 5640 Spruce St.
No injuries have been reported.
Police are investigating the threats.
