Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Police say a man was critically injured after he was stabbed four times during an attempted robbery in Philadelphia’s Frankford section. The attempted robbery happened just before 9 p.m. on the 1900 block of Fillmore Place.
Police say a 57-year-old man was stabbed four times in the abdomen during the robbery. He was taken to Temple University Hospital and is currently in critical condition.
No arrests have been made at this time.
An investigation continues.
You must log in to post a comment.