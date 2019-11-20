MILLVILLE, N.J. (CBS) — A former Millville police officer who broke a woman’s ribs during a violent arrest has pleaded guilty to felony assault. Joseph Dixon slammed the woman to the ground when he arrested her for DUI last year.
In a separate incident a month later, he pepper-sprayed a woman after flipping and throwing her to the ground.
“These guilty pleas reflect our resolve to ensure that law enforcement officers are held accountable if they use violent force against civilians without justification,” said Attorney General Grewal. “When officers use force that has no reasonable relationship to any resistance or threat they face, as Dixon did, they not only injure and traumatize those involved, they do a tremendous disservice to all of their fellow officers who uphold the highest law enforcement standards and work hard to secure the trust of the communities they serve.”
Dixon recently resigned and will be sentenced in January.
