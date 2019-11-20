PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Philadelphia Phillies are looking for help. The team announced that it’s accepting applications for 2020 Phillies Ballgirls on Wednesday. Applications will be accepted through Dec. 1.
Applicants can apply for the position by emailing ballgirls@phillies.com.
Interested people must be at least 18 years old with a “strong interest in community relations, softball experience and knowledge of the game of baseball.”
The Phillies say applicants should have a flexible schedule and should be available to work the majority of the Phillies’ 81 home games.
The ballgirls make more than 150 off-field appearances, including TV and radio appearances while also participating in charity tournaments and softball games.
For more information on how to be a ballgirl, click here.
