PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – An off-duty Philadelphia police officer escaped a hail of bullets in West Philadelphia overnight. Now, a manhunt is underway for the person who pulled the trigger.

Police say the off-duty officer stepped in to break up a bar fight outside “The Bar(n)” near 49th Street and Baltimore Avenue around 1:30 a.m. Wednesday, when one of the men involved fired at least six shots at him.

An off-duty @phillypolice officer stepped in to break up a fight @ 48th & Baltimore around 1:30am, when one of the men involved fired 6 shots at him. The officer drove off to call 911 & the shooter got away. His personal car was hit twice but he & a female passenger were not hurt pic.twitter.com/c2CnIqevfL — Trang Do (@TrangDoCBS3) November 20, 2019

The officer managed to drive away and call 911 but the shooter got away.

His personal car was hit twice but he and a female passenger were not hurt.

Chief Inspector Scott Small said the five-year veteran officer was not in uniform and that his actions were extremely brave.

“It took a lot of guts. He got out of his car and approached this crowd that was actually punching and stomping a male outside the bar,” Small said. “He intervened and was able to stop the fight. He was able to save this individual from getting assaulted, but in return, somebody fired multiple shots at the off-duty officer and he is very, very lucky he wasn’t struck by gunfire.”

The man the officer saved suffered some bruises but is expected to be OK.

Police say the incident was captured on surveillance video.

The suspect is described as a male, about five feet 10 inches tall with a stocky build. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and black shoes.

The incident remains under investigation.

CBS3’s Trang Do contributed to this report.