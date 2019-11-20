Comments
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty spread some cheer to children with cancer Wednesday. The Flyers’ mascot stopped by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.
Gritty joined the Flyers Ice Team to hand out goodies and visit with some very excited children.
We visited @ChildrensPhila and met so many amazing kids. This is Brody. He has the cutest giggle I’ve ever heard☺️ pic.twitter.com/3bJ9wk9k4g
— Andrea Helfrich (@Andrea_Helfrich) November 20, 2019
The patients also received tickets to the Flyers upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer game on Monday night vs. Canucks.
