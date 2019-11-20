  • CBS 3On Air

By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Gritty, Local, Local TV, Philadelphia Flyers, Talkers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Gritty spread some cheer to children with cancer Wednesday. The Flyers’ mascot stopped by Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia.

Gritty joined the Flyers Ice Team to hand out goodies and visit with some very excited children.

The patients also received tickets to the Flyers upcoming Hockey Fights Cancer game on Monday night vs. Canucks.

