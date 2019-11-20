LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a good Samaritan who stopped to help people involved in a traffic accident was killed and two others were hurt when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The crash on Route 309 in Lynn was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
A car and a pickup truck were involved in that accident, and three other vehicles soon stopped to help.
As the occupants of the latter three vehicles were getting out, a passing minivan struck those vehicles.
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another seriously injured person was flown to a hospital. Further details on the injured people were not disclosed.
The cause of the accidents remains under investigation.
(Copyright 2019 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
You must log in to post a comment.