Lehigh County

LYNN, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania State Police say a good Samaritan who stopped to help people involved in a traffic accident was killed and two others were hurt when they were struck by a passing vehicle. The crash on Route 309 in Lynn was reported around 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday.

A car and a pickup truck were involved in that accident, and three other vehicles soon stopped to help.

As the occupants of the latter three vehicles were getting out, a passing minivan struck those vehicles.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene, while another seriously injured person was flown to a hospital. Further details on the injured people were not disclosed.

The cause of the accidents remains under investigation.

