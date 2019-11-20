WATCH LIVE:House Intelligence Committee holds day four of impeachment inquiry hearings
By CBS3 Staff
Filed Under:Flourtown news, Julia McIntyre, Local, Local TV, Montgomery County District Attorney's Office, Robert McIntyre, Sheila Dolan

SPRINGFIELD TOWNSHIP, Pa. (CBS) — Authorities are investigating a “family tragedy” after three people were found dead inside a home in Springfield Township. The bodies of Robert McIntyre and Sheila Dolan, both 71, and their daughter, 27-year-old Julia McIntyre, were discovered Monday morning during a wellness check.

“This appears to be a family tragedy,” Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele says.

According to Steele, Julia McIntyre appears to have killed herself.

“Through our preliminary investigation, the daughter’s fatal wound seems to be self-inflicted, although we are awaiting the autopsy results and the forensic pathologist’s final determination before we say anything further,” Steele says.

No other information has been released.

Stay with CBSPhilly.com for this developing story.

