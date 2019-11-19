PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police are searching for a man after they say he threw a board at a person as he walked down the street. This happened around 8:30 a.m. on Nov. 15 along the 800 block of North Broad Street.
According to police, they were called to the scene for reports of a person screaming. When they arrived they spoke with a 43-year-old man who said he had been assaulted by another man.
The victim told police the suspect threw a board at him, striking him in the face. The victim was taken to the hospital and received 15 stitches to close a large cut above his left eye.
Police are describing the suspect as a black man around 5-foot-10 wearing a black jacket, white socks and sandals.
If you have any information on this incident, Philadelphia police want to hear from you.
You must log in to post a comment.