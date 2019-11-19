



STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (CBS) — Penn State quarterback Sean Clifford has pulled back from social media after he says he received death threats. On a conference call Tuesday, the Daily Collegian says Clifford revealed he had received the threats following Penn State’s loss to Minnesota on Nov. 9.

“It’s kind of sad to say but it gets a little crazy how fans are. I was sick and tired of getting death threats and pretty explicit messages, but you learn how to deal with how people are going to react,” Clifford said.

Clifford apparently did not say exactly what the messages he received said, but mentioned that “there are certain things that I wish the fans wouldn’t say.”

Penn State head coach James Franklin addressed the death threats Clifford received during a press conference on Tuesday.

“I don’t know where we are as a society,” Franklin said. “It’s concerning. We’re 9-1. We’re ranked in the top 10, I think. We’ve had a pretty good year based on most people’s standards and sometimes you go on social media, and you wouldn’t feel that way.”

Franklin added that situations like this happen all over and that the college football playoff may have an impact on this situation.

This situation comes just a few months removed from team captain Jonathan Sutherland receiving a letter criticizing his “disgusting” dreadlocks.

The Nittany Lions are set to take on Ohio State at noon Saturday in Columbus, Ohio.